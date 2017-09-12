‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Release Date Moves to December 2019

Disney and Lucasfilm have pushed the release date of “Star Wars: Episode IX” from May 24, 2019 to Dec. 20, 2019.

The move comes on the heels of news that J.J. Abrams will replace Colin Trevorrow as the film’s director. Abrams will also co-write the upcoming installment with Chris Terrio.

Variety reported that Disney had already been looking to push production from February to June and that the release date would likely move even after how quickly it took the studio to find a replacement director.

Disney has replaced the film on the released schedule with the live-action pic “Aladdin” directed by Guy Ritchie, which will now open on May 24 instead of “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

Disney also announced that its untitled Christopher Robin film starring Ewan McGreggor opening Aug. 3 2018. “Artemis Fowl” directed by Kenneth Branagh is now set for Aug. 19, 2019, the female Santa Clause pic “Nicole” starring Anna Kendrick is dated for Nov. 8, 2019 and the comedy “Magic Camp” has been taken off the calendar.