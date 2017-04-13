The Star Wars Celebration event kicked off in Orlando, Fla. Thursday.

“Star Wars” creator George Lucas took the stage for the “40 Year of Star Wars” panel in front of hundreds of adoring fans.

Lucas explains that the story really is for “12 year olds” to teach them about the “light” and “the dark.”

“The idea was to do a high adventure film that I loved as a kid with meaningful psychological themes,” Lucas told moderator Warwick Davis, who famously played Wicket the Ewok in “Return of the Jedi.”

“Star Wars: A New Hope” — the film that started it all — came out four decades ago.

The panel will also feature Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3P0), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker).

Friday’s highly anticipated panel on the upcoming film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” will be sure to draw tons of interest.

You can watch the Star Wars Celebration live stream here or above.