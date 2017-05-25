‘Star Wars’ 40th Anniversary: Cast Then and Now (Photos)

Star Wars Mark Hamill Harrison Ford
Courtesy of Disney/REX/Shutterstock

A long time ago — 40 years, to be exact — in a galaxy far, far from away, “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” premiered, forever changing the pop culture landscape … er … space-scape?

Now, after eight films, one animated series, and countless other canon entries, the original 1977 cast has found themselves as popular as ever in 2017 thanks, in part, to the recent releases of “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One.”

Some of the “New Hope” stars are still working today. Harrison Ford is gearing up for the “Bladerunner” sequel, while Mark Hamill can be heard as most iterations of the Joker in the DC Comics universe. Perhaps the cast member whose presence has been felt most over the past year is Carrie Fisher, who died from cardiac arrest in late 2016. Her final film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released Dec. 15. Peter Cushing and Alec Guinness passed away in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

Director George Lucas may be in semi-retirement, but that didn’t stop Disney from purchasing Lucasfilm in 2012 at a valuation of roughly $4 billion.

The official anniversary for “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” is May 25.

To see what the “Star Wars” cast (and crew) looked like way back when, check out the gallery below.

‘Star Wars’: Cast Then and Now

