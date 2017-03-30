Stan Shaw is set to star in “Jeepers Creepers 3.”

The original “Jeepers Creepers” was released in 2001, followed by a sequel, “Jeepers Creepers 2,” in 2003. The two movies centered on an ancient creature, known as “the Creeper,” which hunts for 23 days every 23rd spring for human body parts and organs. Myriad Pictures will finance the threequel.

“Jeepers Creepers 3” reunites the original creative team behind the first two films, including writer-director Victor Salva. Jonathan Breck will reprise his role as the Creeper and Brandon Smith returns as Sergeant Davis Tubbs.

Shaw plays the sheriff who is currently hunting the creature.

Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope, which produced the first two films, will co-produce along with Kirk Shaw and Surai Gohill’s Odyssey Media, and Stan Spry’s The Cartel. Coppola, Shaw and Spry will serve as producers and Myriad’s Kirk D’Amico will executive produce.

Shaw’s past credits include “Rocky” and “Snake Eyes.”