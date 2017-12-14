Spurlock, Jacir, Cooke, Yousra, El Ganainy at Variety Studio Dubai

“People don’t think about the damage food does to us when when eat it, or the damage it does to the environment from which it came,” Morgan Spurlock says, talking up “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken.” Annemarie Jacir, Dubai Fest best picture winner for “Wajib,” explains that she’s interested in human relationships but we live in a political world, and slams president Trump’s “ridiculous” recent decision on Jerusalem: “It’s an affront to anybody who care about freedom and justice in the world.”

Watch five Variety Studio Dubai interviews where film directors and stars, who have thought long and hard about the subjects they treat, deliver sensitive, thoughtful comments about subjects ranging from fast food to the extent to which how we feel is determined by the time and place we live in (Dominic Cooke on “On Chisel Beach”) to the world being at the beginning of World War III, whose weapons are social media and TV news (Egyptian actress Yousra) to the U.S. as a reality show (“Saturday Night Live Arabia’s” Tarek El Ganainy).

Enjoy.

Morgan Spurlock

Annamarie Jacir

Dominic Cooke

Yousra

Tarek El Ganainy

The Dubai Film Festival is a premier sponsor and Empire is a supporting sponsor of the Variety Studio.