Spurlock, Jacir, Cooke, Yousra, El Ganainy at Variety Studio Dubai

Directors, stars, producers talk up their latest films, opinions, ideas at Variety Studio Dubai

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All

“People don’t think about the damage food does to us when when eat it, or the damage it does to the environment from which it came,” Morgan Spurlock says, talking up “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken.” Annemarie Jacir, Dubai Fest best picture winner for “Wajib,” explains that she’s interested in human relationships but we live in a political world, and slams president Trump’s “ridiculous” recent decision on Jerusalem: “It’s an affront to anybody who care about freedom and justice in the world.”

Watch five Variety Studio Dubai interviews where film directors and stars, who have thought long and hard about the subjects they treat, deliver sensitive, thoughtful comments about subjects ranging from fast food to the extent to which how we feel is determined by the time and place we live in (Dominic Cooke on “On Chisel Beach”) to the world being at the beginning of World War III, whose weapons are social media and TV news (Egyptian actress Yousra) to the U.S. as a reality show (“Saturday Night Live Arabia’s” Tarek El Ganainy).

Enjoy.

Morgan Spurlock

Annamarie Jacir

Dominic Cooke

Yousra

Tarek El Ganainy

The Dubai Film Festival is a premier sponsor and Empire is a supporting sponsor of the Variety Studio.

More Film

  • CineAsia: Big, Bustling,

    Impending Hollywood Mega Deal is Backdrop as CineAsia Hands out Prizes

    “People don’t think about the damage food does to us when when eat it, or the damage it does to the environment from which it came,” Morgan Spurlock says, talking up “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken.” Annemarie Jacir, Dubai Fest best picture winner for “Wajib,” explains that she’s interested in human relationships but we […]

  • Spurlock, Jacir, Cooke, Yousra, El Ganainy

    Spurlock, Jacir, Cooke, Yousra, El Ganainy at Variety Studio Dubai

    “People don’t think about the damage food does to us when when eat it, or the damage it does to the environment from which it came,” Morgan Spurlock says, talking up “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken.” Annemarie Jacir, Dubai Fest best picture winner for “Wajib,” explains that she’s interested in human relationships but we […]

  • Irrfan Khan, Anup Singh Talk 'Lasya,'

    Irrfan Khan, Anup Singh Talk 'Lasya,' ‘Scorpions’

    “People don’t think about the damage food does to us when when eat it, or the damage it does to the environment from which it came,” Morgan Spurlock says, talking up “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken.” Annemarie Jacir, Dubai Fest best picture winner for “Wajib,” explains that she’s interested in human relationships but we […]

  • Disney Appoints Carol Choi as Korea

    Disney Appoints Carol Choi as Korea GM

    “People don’t think about the damage food does to us when when eat it, or the damage it does to the environment from which it came,” Morgan Spurlock says, talking up “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken.” Annemarie Jacir, Dubai Fest best picture winner for “Wajib,” explains that she’s interested in human relationships but we […]

  • DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER

    Dubai: Festival President Abdulhamid Juma on Growing The Market and Opening to TV

    “People don’t think about the damage food does to us when when eat it, or the damage it does to the environment from which it came,” Morgan Spurlock says, talking up “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken.” Annemarie Jacir, Dubai Fest best picture winner for “Wajib,” explains that she’s interested in human relationships but we […]

  • Kevin Hart Great Outdoors

    Film News Roundup: Kevin Hart Boards Action-Comedy 'On the Run' at Universal

    “People don’t think about the damage food does to us when when eat it, or the damage it does to the environment from which it came,” Morgan Spurlock says, talking up “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken.” Annemarie Jacir, Dubai Fest best picture winner for “Wajib,” explains that she’s interested in human relationships but we […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad