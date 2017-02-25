Film Independent’s 32nd Spirit Awards will take place on Saturday afternoon — the day before the Academy Awards — in a tent on Santa Monica Beach. Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney of “Oh, Hello” fame will co-host the awards.

The Spirit Awards are voted on by members of Film Independent and require that the films be produced in the U.S. for less than $20 million. “Spotlight,” “Birdman” and “12 Years a Slave” won both the Spirit Award and the Oscar best picture trophies, as did “The Artist.”

For those who want to watch the 2017 Spirit Awards online, IFC will stream the awards on its website with proper cable login. Sundance Now will also stream the show, which viewers can access through a seven-day free trial.

Film Independent will also live-tweet highlights from the show in real time, as will Variety‘s official account.

Edgar Ramirez and Jenny Slate announced this year’s Spirit Awards nominees in November. “American Honey” and “Moonlight” led the nominations with six each. Several serious Oscar contenders are in the mix, including the aforementioned “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

The 32nd Spirit Awards will air Saturday, Feb. 25 staring at 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET.

See the full list of nominees here, and stay tuned for the list of winners, which will be updated live on Variety.com.