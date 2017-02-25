Ben Foster has won the Spirit Award for best supporting actor for his role as a bank robber in “Hell or High Water.”

“Moonlight” editors Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders have won the Spirit Award for editing.

Film Independent’s 32nd Spirit Awards opened Saturday afternoon — the day before the Academy Awards — in a tent on Santa Monica Beach. Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney of “Oh, Hello” fame co-hosted the awards with Kroll commenting “Steve Bannon — so hot!” early on.

A much-feared rain failed to materialize with the sun shining brightly. Colin Hanks opened the ceremonies by presenting the editing award.

The Spirit Awards are voted on by members of Film Independent and require that the films be produced in the U.S. for less than $20 million. “Spotlight,” “Birdman” and “12 Years a Slave” won both the Spirit Award and the Oscar best picture trophies, as did “The Artist.”

The full list of nominees is listed below. The winners will be noted in bold as they are announced.

Best Feature

“American Honey”

“Chronic”

“Jackie”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Director

Andrea Arnold (“American Honey”)

Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”)

Pablo Larrain (“Jackie”)

Jeff Nichols (“Loving”)

Kelly Reichardt (“Certain Women”)

Best First Feature

“The Childhood of a Leader”

“The Fits”

“Other People”

“Swiss Army Man”

“The Witch”

Best Male Lead

Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”)

David Harewood (“Free in Deed”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”)

Jesse Plemons (“Other People”)

Tim Roth (“Chronic”)

Best Female Lead

Annette Bening (“20th Century Women”)

Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”)

Sasha Lane (“American Honey”)

Ruth Negga (“Loving”)

Natalie Portman (“Jackie”)

Best Supporting Male

Ralph Fiennes (“A Bigger Splash”)

Ben Foster (“Hell or High Water”)

Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea”)

Shia LaBeouf (“American Honey”)

Craig Robinson (“Morris from America”)

Best Supporting Female

Edwina Findley (“Free in Deed”)

Paulina Garcia (“Little Men”)

Lily Gladstone (“Certain Women”)

Riley Keough (“American Honey”)

Molly Shannon (“Other People”)

Best Screenplay

“Hell or High Water”

“Little Men”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

“20th Century Women”

Best First Screenplay

“Barry”

“Christine”

“Jean of the Joneses”

“Other People”

“The Witch”

Best International Film

“Aquarius”

“Chevalier”

“My Golden Days”

“Toni Erdmann”

“Under the Shadow”

Best Documentary Feature

“13th”

“Cameraperson”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“Sonita”

“Under the Sun”

Best Cinematography

“American Honey”

“Childhood”

“Free in Deed”

“Eyes of My Mother”

“Moonlight”

Best Editing

“Hell or High Water”

“Jackie”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

“Swiss Army Man”

John Cassavetes Award

“Free in Deed”

“Hunter Gatherer”

“Lovesong”

“Nakom”

“Spa Night”

Robert Altman Award

“Moonlight”

Piaget Producers Award

Lisa Kjerulff

Jordana Mollick

Melody C. Roscher

Craig Shilowich

Truer Than Fiction Award

Kristi Jacobson (“Solitary”)

Sara Jordeno (“Kiki”)

Nanfu Wang (“Holligan Sparrow”)

Someone to Watch Award

Andrew Ahn (“Spa Night”)

Claire Carre (“Embers”)

Anna Rose Holmer (“The Fits”)

Ingrid Jungermann (“Women Who Kill”)