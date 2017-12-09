‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Unveils Animated Miles Morales

Dave McNary

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) falls through an alternate-universe New York City in Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
CREDIT: Sony Pictures Animation

Sony has unveiled a brief teaser trailer of its upcoming  animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” with a first look at the teenage Miles Morales.

The 80-second trailer opens with a hooded figure moving through the snow of New York City, visiting the grave of Peter Parker, then swinging awkwardly through skyscrapers with the tagline “More than one wears the mask.” When Spider-Man  lands on a rooftop, he pulls off his mask to show that he is Miles Morales — and out of breath — then allows himself a brief laugh.

Miles Morales was  introduced in 2011 in Chapter 4 of the “Ultimate Fallout” Marvel comic book series, which dealt with the aftermath of the death of Peter Parker. The teaser ends with Miles Morales in a subway station asking another figure “Wait, so how many of us are there?”

Producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord presented the official title and teaser trailer for the film at a live appearance Saturday at Comic Con Experience CCXP17 in São Paulo, Brazil. Shameik Moore is voicing Miles Morales. The film is directed by Bo Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, with the screenplay by Lord.  The other producers are Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg.

The project was originally announced in 2015 with a release date of July 20, 2018. The current release date is Dec. 14, 2018.

Watch the teaser below.

  • Seth Rogen Good Boys

    Seth Rogen Cancels SiriusXM Press Tour Over Steve Bannon's Return to Radio Show

  • John Boyega Stuck in Atlanta, May

    John Boyega Stuck in Atlanta Ahead of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere

  • Progression Image 3 of 3: Final

    Box Office: 'Coco' Wins Pre-'Star Wars' Weekend With $19 Million

  • Jeremy Renner Encourages Global Filmmakers at

    Jeremy Renner Encourages Global Filmmakers at IFFAM Project Pitch

  • 'The Rape of Recy Taylor' Review:

    Film Review: 'The Rape Of Recy Taylor'

  • 'Florida Project' Producers Honored by Miami

    Film News Roundup: 'Florida Project' Producers Honored by Miami Film Festival

  • JUMANJI- WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

    Film Review: 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'

