‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Unveils Animated Miles Morales

Sony has unveiled a brief teaser trailer of its upcoming animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” with a first look at the teenage Miles Morales.

The 80-second trailer opens with a hooded figure moving through the snow of New York City, visiting the grave of Peter Parker, then swinging awkwardly through skyscrapers with the tagline “More than one wears the mask.” When Spider-Man lands on a rooftop, he pulls off his mask to show that he is Miles Morales — and out of breath — then allows himself a brief laugh.

Miles Morales was introduced in 2011 in Chapter 4 of the “Ultimate Fallout” Marvel comic book series, which dealt with the aftermath of the death of Peter Parker. The teaser ends with Miles Morales in a subway station asking another figure “Wait, so how many of us are there?”

Producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord presented the official title and teaser trailer for the film at a live appearance Saturday at Comic Con Experience CCXP17 in São Paulo, Brazil. Shameik Moore is voicing Miles Morales. The film is directed by Bo Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, with the screenplay by Lord. The other producers are Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg.

The project was originally announced in 2015 with a release date of July 20, 2018. The current release date is Dec. 14, 2018.

Watch the teaser below.