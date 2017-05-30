‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Swings to Top of Social Media Buzz

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” generated the most social media buzz last week with nearly 175,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The studio released a new full trailer on May 24, following an announcement video and image on May 22. The footage highlighted Tom Holland’s Peter Parker dealing with Tony Stark’s Iron Man, just as he’s coming into his powers at the age of 15, flubbing several attempts to stop crime.

“Listen, Peter, there are people who handle this — can’t you just be a friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man?” asks Robert Downey Jr.’s Stark. Later, Parker discovers that his powers have been reduced by the “training wheels protocol” and complains “I’m sick of Mr. Stark treating me like a kid.”

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” has produced a total of 1.87 million new conversations. The tentpole opens on July 7.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” produced 120,000 new conversations last week in the wake of the studio releasing a featurette and a cover story in Vanity Fair on May 23. It picks up the story from the end of 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens ” and stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens on Dec. 15. It’s generated 1.83 million new conversations cumulatively.

Warner Bros.’ tentpole “Wonder Woman” produced 100,000 new conversations last week as it held a series of advance screenings for a female-only audience. Its planned London premiere was canceled on May 24 following the Manchester attacks.

“Wonder Woman,” starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine with Patty Jenkins directing, is set during World War I and opens on June 2.

Disney’s “Cars 3” generated 16,700 new conversations. The studio announced on May 26 that pro driver Lewis Hamilton would voice a command assistant in the film, and that a promotional tour would launch at the Alamo Drafthouse. “Cars 3” opens on June 16.

Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic “Dunkirk” produced 16,400 new converations in the wake of Warner Bros. releasing behind the scenes images on May 26. “Dunkirk,” which opens on July 23, has already generated more than 833,000 new conversations.

