‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Soars to New Heights on Social Media

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” generated the most social media buzz last week with nearly 63,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The tentpole was featured in a GQ piece about star Tom Holland on June 1, and the franchise teased an upcoming animated series on June 3. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” also generated the most buzz during May 22-28 with nearly 175,000 new conversations after it released a new full trailer on May 24, highlighting Holland’s Peter Parker dealing with Tony Stark’s Iron Man, just as he’s coming into his powers at the age of 15.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” has produced a total of 1.95 million new conversations. The tentpole opens on July 7.

Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 3” generated 20,000 new conversations last week in the wake of launching promo partnerships with Autotrader on May 30 on its website and Sportie on June 2 in its pop-up store. The studio announced on May 26 that pro driver Lewis Hamilton would voice a command assistant in the film, and that a promotional tour would launch at the Alamo Drafthouse. “Cars 3” opens on June 16.

Fox’s remake of 1974’s “Murder on the Orient Express” produced 18,500 new conversations as the studio made it first promotional push with a poster on May 31 and first trailer on June 1. Kenneth Branagh directed an stars in the movie, which opens Nov. 10.

“You know there is something about a tangle of strangers pressed together with nothing in common but the need to go from one place to another, and never see each other again,” the detective says in a voiceover in the trailer. “I see evil on this train. A passenger has died.”

Disney-Lucasfilms’ “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” produced 18,200 new conversations as director Rian Johnson tweeted about his film in response to fan critics on May 31, and footage leaked of Luke Skywalker levitating on June 4. The tentpole, which opens Dec. 15, has already generated 1.85 million new conversations.

Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” produced 15,700 new conversations last week, three weeks ahead of the June 21 opening. The studio released the final trailer on June 4, almost entirely without dialogue.