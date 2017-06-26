‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Continues to Dominate Social Media

Sony and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” continued to dominate social media buzz with 113,000 new conversations last week, according to media-measurement firm ComScore and its PreAct service.

The activity was spurred by a news conference with the cast in New York on June 25, and announced details for the 2019 sequel. It was the second week in a row that the sixth Spider-Man movie had topped the PreAct chart.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland as a 15-year-old Spider-Man who’s still in high school, has produced a total of 2.31 million new conversations. The tentpole opens on July 7.

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” produced 59,000 new conversations last week after the studio released set photos on June 22 and 25. Producer Kevin Feige revealed details for some of the Marvel characters’ fates and that the the movie — which opens May 18, 2018 — would be the final installment.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie generated 47,000 new conversations in the wake of the June 20 announcement that directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord were taken off the film due to “creative differences.” The duo was replaced by Ron Howard two days later. The studio has opted to keep the May 25, 2018, release date.

Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3” produced 41,000 new conversations after the first trailer was released on June 24. The footage showed the members of the Barden Bellas struggling with post-college careers.

Universal’s animated “Despicable Me 3” generated 28,000 new conversations last week to lift its total to 191,000. The family comedy open on June 30. The studio held its yellow carpet world premiere in Los Angeles on June 24, and launched an augmented reality promo on Snapchat.