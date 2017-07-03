‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Dominates Social Media for Third Consecutive Week

Sony and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” continued to dominate social media buzz with 345,000 new conversations last week, according to media-measurement firm ComScore and its PreAct service.

The activity was spurred by strong reviews, promotional cast videos and a June 28 coffee shop live stunt in which Spider-Man-suited stuntman Chris Silcox drops from the ceiling on wires while customers wait to pick up their orders, giving several a scare. The video also features a cameo from Marvel icon Stan Lee and Spider-Man taking a few selfies with the customers before heading out the door.

It was the third week in a row that “Spider-Man: Homecoming” — starring Tom Holland as a 15-year-old Peter Parker who’s still in high school — topped the chart. The tentpole has produced a total of 2.67 million new conversations and opens on July 7.

Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” generated 83,000 new conversations in the wake of releasing its first trailer on June 29, following an announcement teaser on June 27. The movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black, lays out the basic premise in which four high schoolers who discover an old video game and get sucked into its jungle setting — with each assuming new identities.

Sony Pictures will release “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” on Dec. 20.

Warner Bros.’ World War II epic “Dunkirk” produced 40,000 new conversations following the release of a new poster on June 26 to lift its total to 945,000. “Dunkirk,” directed by Christopher Nolan, opens July 21.

Fox’s P.T. Barnum biopic “The Greatest Showman” generated 37,000 new conversations last week following the June 28 release of its first trailer, in which Hugh Jackman’s Barnum persuades Zac Efron’s character to join the circus. “The Greatest Showman” opens on Christmas Day.

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” produced nearly 19,000 new conversations last week after the studio released a new set video on June 30 featuring Doctor Strange, and images showing Tony Stark’s new suit on June 28. The tentpole opens on May 18, 2018.