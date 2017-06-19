‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Dominates Social Media

Sony and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” dominated social media buzz with nearly 93,000 new conversations last week, according to media-measurement firm ComScore and its PreAct service.

Sony released an international poster on June 12, announced an arcade game at Dave & Busters on June 14, and released a trailer for its VR experience on June 16.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland as a 15-year-old Spider-Man who’s still in high school, has produced a total of 2.18 million new conversations. The tentpole opens on July 7.

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” generated 33,000 new conversations and has a total of 566,000 conversations since the studio launched the first trailer for the film debuted during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, as the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers faced off. The footage offered the first look at such big stars as Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan, as well as Chadwick Boseman, who plays the titular Black Panther.

Boseman, who debuted the character in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” plays T’Challa, the king of a fictional, technologically advanced African nation. “Black Panther” opens Feb. 16.

Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Night” produced 29,000 new conversations last week in the wake of releasing new posters on June 13. Paramount held its London premiere on June 18. The film will launch worldwide on Wednesday with previews Tuesday night.

Universal’s animated “Despicable Me 3” generated 27,000 new conversations last week to lift its total to 159,000. The family comedy open on June 30.

Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” saw 20,000 new conversations last week as plot rumors surfaced on June 12-14, regarding Rey building her own light saber and two new sea creature characters. The tentpole, which opens Dec. 15, has already generated 1.9 million new conversations.