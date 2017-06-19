‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Dominates Social Media

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Spider-Man Homecoming Trailer
Screenshot/YouTube

Sony and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” dominated social media buzz with nearly 93,000 new conversations last week, according to media-measurement firm ComScore and its PreAct service.

Sony released an international poster on June 12, announced an arcade game at Dave & Busters on June 14, and released a trailer for its VR experience on June 16.

Related

Spider-Man Homecoming VR Key Art

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Gets A VR Experience: Watch the Trailer

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland as a 15-year-old Spider-Man who’s still in high school, has produced a total of 2.18 million new conversations. The tentpole opens on July 7.

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” generated 33,000 new conversations and has a total of 566,000 conversations since the studio launched the first trailer for the film debuted during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, as the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers faced off. The footage offered the first look at such big stars as Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan, as well as Chadwick Boseman, who plays the titular Black Panther.

Boseman, who debuted the character in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” plays T’Challa, the king of a fictional, technologically advanced African nation. “Black Panther” opens Feb. 16.

Related

Black Panther trailer

Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Unleashed in Explosive First Teaser

Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Night” produced 29,000 new conversations last week in the wake of releasing new posters on June 13. Paramount held its London premiere on June 18. The film will launch worldwide on Wednesday with previews Tuesday night.

Universal’s animated “Despicable Me 3” generated 27,000 new conversations last week to lift its total to 159,000. The family comedy open on June 30.

Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” saw 20,000 new conversations last week as plot rumors surfaced on June 12-14, regarding Rey building her own light saber and two new sea creature characters. The tentpole, which opens Dec. 15, has already generated 1.9 million new conversations.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad