New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Footage Debuts During the ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’

Brand new footage from “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiered during Sunday’s 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The film’s headliners, Tom Holland and Zendaya, introduced the clip during the award show after performing together on an episode of “Lip Sync Battle” — the LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen Spike TV series, which debuted on MTV for the first time.

Directed and co-written by Marvel newcomer Jon Watts, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is the second reboot of the “Spider-Man” film franchise and features a stacked cast of Hollywood A-listers, including: Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr., in addition to Holland and Zendaya, who play the leads.

The “Spider-Man” preview was just one in a series of firsts for the inaugural “2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which merges the divide between film, television, and streaming series in its nominations. While long-time fan favorite categories like Best Kiss, Best Hero, and Best Villain remained, MTV replaced its former Best Actor and Best Actress categories with the non-gendered distinctions, Best Actor in a Movie and Best Actor in a Show.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” open in theaters July 7. See the clip below.