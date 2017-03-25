While some DC Comics fans flock to watch the new “Justice League” trailer, the Marvel crowd can sneak a peek at three new posters for “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

In one photo, the webbed hero is seen lounging on a riverbank wearing headphones. “Homework can wait,” the caption reads. “The city can’t.” In the second, the foreground shows the hero hanging onto Avengers Tower, while the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center linger in the background. “Straight A superhero,” the caption says. Finally, Spidey is seen latched onto a sign for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” Twitter account sent out the caption, “Quickest way to get home.”

Tom Holland stars as the titular hero in the film directed by Jon Watts based on a script the helmer co-wrote with Jonathan M. Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Michael Keaton, Zendaya and Donald Glover round out the cast.

Earlier this month it was announced that a Spider-Man spinoff is in the works featuring the villainous Venom, scheduled for release in Fall 2018. A sequel to “Homecoming” is also expected to swing into theaters Summer 2019.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” will sling into release on July 7. Check out the three new posters below: