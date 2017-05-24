‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: Peter Parker Tries to Grow Up in New Trailer (Watch)

It’s tough being a teenager — particularly if you’re Peter Parker dealing with Tony Stark’s Iron Man in the third trailer for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” released Wednesday morning.

The first part of the trailer depicts Tom Holland’s high-school Spider-Man, who debuted in “Captain America: Civil War.” Here he’s just coming into his powers at the age of 15, flubbing several attempts to stop crime.

“Listen, Peter, there are people who handle this — can’t you just be a friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man?” asks Robert Downey Jr.’s Stark.

Later, Parker discovers that his powers have been reduced by the “training wheels protocol” and complains “I’m sick of Mr. Stark treating me like a kid.”

“But you are a kid,” his best friend Ned responds.

The trailer also shows the Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, emerging as a new villain and Spider-Man intervening in attacks on the Washington Monument and the sinking Staten Island Ferry.

Sony’s sixth Spider-Man movie is directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The story is by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Producers are Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” opens July 7.