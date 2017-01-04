“Other People” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actor J.J. Totah has joined the cast of the Disney family comedy “Magic Camp” starring Adam DeVine and Jeffrey Tambor.

The film also stars Gillian Jacobs with “Mean Girls” helmer Mark Waters directing.

The story follows DeVine’s character, who is pulled out of retirement by his former mentor, and returns as a counselor to the magic camp of his youth, hoping to reignite his career. Instead, he finds inspiration in a ragtag group of rookie magicians. Tambor will play Roy Preston, the mentor and owner of the magic camp.

Suzanne Todd is attached to produce, with production scheduled to begin in early December in and around Los Angeles. Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah are exec producing.

Dan Gregor and Doug Mand wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay. Steve Martin had penned a previous draft when he was attached to play the mentor role, but he is no longer involved with the project.

Tatah was recently seen opposite Jesse Plemons in the Netflix movie “Other People” and wrapped production on the highly-anticipated “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which opens in July. His role in “Other People” earned the 15-year-old actor a spot on Variety’s list of biggest breakthrough performances from the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

He is repped by WME and Trilogy Talent.