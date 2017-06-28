Spider-Man Freaks Out Starbucks Customers in Prank Video (Watch)

Some unsuspecting Starbucks customers were in for a Spidey surprise when Spider-Man dropped from the ceiling to claim his grande cold brew.

The agency Thinkmodo — also behind the telekinetic coffee shop trick for “Carrie” — rigged the promotional prank for “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” In the video Spider-Man-suited stuntman Chris Silcox drops from the ceiling on wires while customers wait to pick up their orders, giving several of them quite the scare.

The video also features a cameo from Stan Lee, in keeping with Marvel’s inclusion of the comic book originator in all its films.

Spider-Man snaps a few selfies with the customers before heading out the door — after all, he can’t be late for school.

“Spider-Man Homecoming” stars Tom Holland as the teenage superhero. Holland has made use of his new alter-ego several times by visiting children’s hospitals in his Spider-Man getup. He also appeared in a series of commercials during the NBA finals, which showed Spider-Man booking it through New York City to get to Tony Stark’s party.

The film also features Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Marison Tomei, Jon Favreau, and Donald Glover.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” premieres July 7. Watch the promo video below:

