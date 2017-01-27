The movie version of “Speech & Debate,” the first play by “The Humans” Tony winner Stephen Karam, has lined up a day-and-date release in theaters and on VOD in April.

Karam adapted the screenplay for the film, directed by Dan Harris and featuring a cast that includes “Humans” actress Sarah Steele, who also starred in the original Off Broadway premiere of “Speech & Debate.” Production company Sycamore Pictures (“Begin Again,” “The Hollars,” “The Way, Way Back”) has partnered with independent distributor Vertical Entertainment for the movie’s release, which will see the film hit iTunes, VOD and select theaters on April 7.

With Liam James (“The Way, Way Back”) and Austin P. McKenzie (“Spring Awakening”) also playing lead roles, the cast includes Kal Penn, Janeane Garofalo and Roger Bart, along with cameos by theater names including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Darren Criss. Kristin Chenoweth sings an original song for the film.

Karam also wrote the screenplay for a movie version of Chekhov’s “The Seagull,” directed by Michael Mayer (“Spring Awakening,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) and starring Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss and Annette Bening. That film has yet to line up U.S. distribution.