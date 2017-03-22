Veteran producer Tom McNulty, whose credits include “The Spectacular Now,” has been hired by the Exchange to launch its first film development and production division.

The self-funded finance-sales company launched in 2011 by representing Lacey Chabert’s “Slightly Single in L.A.” It has worked on “The Spectacular Now,” “Dear White People,” “Bottle Shock,” “Rob the Mob,” “Swelter,” “The Last Five Years,” and “Wild Oats.”

“By bringing Tom on, we are taking a big step toward our feature film production and development goals,” said the Exchange CEO Brian O’Shea. “We had such a great experience with Tom on ‘The Spectacular Now’ that it was easy to see him as part of the team. Tom’s taste is exceptional, his talent relations are very strong, and he brings to our growing company some outstanding projects. We could not be more excited about his future at The Exchange.”

McNulty’s upcoming projects include Universal’s action-adventure “The Real McCoy,” starring Chris Pratt and written by Bill Dubuque; STX’s romantic heist film “Septillion to One”; and Dreamworks’ comedy “The Escort.” He is currently in pre-production for the independent thriller “Beef,” starring Thomas Mann, Jai Courtney, and Timothy Olyphant.

Previously, McNulty was president of production at Global Produce, where he produced “The Spectacular Now,” starring Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, and Brie Larson, directed by James Ponsoldt. He ran Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment at Fox, where he produced “Date Night” and “The Rocker,” and was a production executive on “Night at the Museum.”

McNulty was also executive VP of production for Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, where he oversaw the entire film slate, including “Mr. Deeds,” “Anger Management,” “50 First Dates,” and “The Longest Yard.” He broke into the business as a creative exec for Sid Ganis’ Out of the Blue Entertainment, where he developed “Big Daddy” for Sony and “Deuce Bigalow, Male Gigolo” for Disney.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of The Exchange team, with the goal of spearheading a new production initiative,” McNulty said. “I look forward to building out this new division immediately and continue to work with world class filmmakers and talent.”