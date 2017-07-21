‘Spawn’ Movie in Development From Todd McFarlane and Blumhouse

Todd McFarlane is bringing “Spawn” back to the big screen.

The comic book creator announced that a new movie based on his creation is in the works, courtesy of Blumhouse Productions.

“We just signed [Jason Blum] yesterday,” McFarlane said in a video announcement on Friday during San Diego Comic-Con. “No more theoretical … It’s coming. Get ready for it. We’re going into production.”

The character of Spawn first appeared in print in 1992, and gained popularity in the comics community almost instantly. In 1997 New Line adapted the character into a feature film starring Michael Jai White. The movie was a modest financial success, but did not earn critical approval. McFarlane said in Friday’s announcement that the new movie will be rated R, as opposed to the first go-around, which was PG-13. HBO also took a crack at the antihero in an animated series that lasted for three seasons, each with six episodes, and earned two Emmy awards.

In the comics, Spawn is a human-turned-Hellspawn who possesses superhuman strength and speed, and near immortality. Spawn also has the ability to teleport, shapeshift, and heal.

Blumhouse has launched a string of successful, low-budget horror-related films to big box office returns in recent years including “Split” and “Get Out.”

“Can’t wait to help Todd McFarlane bring Spawn back to the big screen his way! Here we go,” Blum tweeted following the announcement.

In addition to creating Spawn, McFarlane is also known for his work on “The Amazing Spider-Man.”