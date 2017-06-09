Brett Gelman, Janicza Bravo, Julie Miller Among Space on Ryder Farm’s Inaugural Filmmakers

Space on Ryder Farm announced its 2017 inaugural Film Lab filmmakers. The week-long residency, located on a working organic farm in Brewster, New York, will be held from June 13 to June 18.

Among the residents of the non-profit artist program include Sundance Film Festival grand jury prize winner Janicza Bravo and her collaborator Brett Gelman, independent filmmaker James C. Strouse, writer and producer Julie Miller, and Sundance jury award winner Anu Valia.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Space’s inaugural Film Lab,” said Emily Simoness, the organization’s founder and executive producer. “In our first six years, we have supported hundreds of this generation’s most vibrant playwrights and theatre artists. I am eager to see what filmmakers do with the resources offered at Ryder Farm.”

Founded in 2011, Space on Ryder Farm has become a place for theater artists to craft their work. Now in its seventh season, Space is expanding its residency program to include independent filmmakers.

“Space on Ryder Farm’s Film Lab offers something truly singular and unique to the independent film community,” Film Lab adviser Michael Chernus said. “The simple fact of living together and sharing meals in a centuries-old farmhouse is so disarming and intimate that it does something really special to the artists in residence. It imbues their work with a kind of homegrown honesty and boldness. Time on the farm helps to quiet the noise and chatter. The Film Lab is poised to become a major destination for screenwriters and filmmakers looking for a place to develop their projects, at any stage of their process.”