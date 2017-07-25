Korea Box Office: ‘Dunkirk’ Beats ‘Spider-Man’

Warner Bros.

Foreign releases remained in the lead at the South Korean box office, with “Dunkirk” topping the chart after opening last Thursday. The Warner Bros. World War II drama earned $10.44 million from 1.35 million admissions over its opening five days. Showing on 1,245 screens nationwide, it accounted for 46.5% of the total weekend box office.

Spider-Man: Homecoming” slipped to second place, with a week-on-week drop of 62.5%. The Sony release earned $3.99 million from 533,700 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a cumulative total of $50.27 million from 6.85 million admissions after three weekends.

The horror film “47 Meters Down” with Mandy Moore and Japanese animation “Crayon Shinchan 2017 Theatrical Film: Invasion!! Alien Shiriri” landed in third and fourth place, respectively. Opening last Wednesday, “47 Meters” earned $2.26 million over five days, while Thursday opener “Crayon Shinchan” earned $870,900 over its first four days.

Cars 3” dropped to fifth from the previous week’s second spot. The animated family adventure earned $727,600 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $2.88 million after two weekends on release.

“Anarchist from Colony,” the only homegrown Korean movie in the Top 10 chart, took eighth place. The Lee Joon-ik drama earned $272,100 between Friday and Sunday and extended its total to $16.1 million after four weekends.

