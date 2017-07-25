Korea Box Office: ‘Dunkirk’ Beats ‘Spider-Man’

Foreign releases remained in the lead at the South Korean box office, with “Dunkirk” topping the chart after opening last Thursday. The Warner Bros. World War II drama earned $10.44 million from 1.35 million admissions over its opening five days. Showing on 1,245 screens nationwide, it accounted for 46.5% of the total weekend box office.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” slipped to second place, with a week-on-week drop of 62.5%. The Sony release earned $3.99 million from 533,700 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a cumulative total of $50.27 million from 6.85 million admissions after three weekends.

The horror film “47 Meters Down” with Mandy Moore and Japanese animation “Crayon Shinchan 2017 Theatrical Film: Invasion!! Alien Shiriri” landed in third and fourth place, respectively. Opening last Wednesday, “47 Meters” earned $2.26 million over five days, while Thursday opener “Crayon Shinchan” earned $870,900 over its first four days.

“Cars 3” dropped to fifth from the previous week’s second spot. The animated family adventure earned $727,600 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $2.88 million after two weekends on release.

“Anarchist from Colony,” the only homegrown Korean movie in the Top 10 chart, took eighth place. The Lee Joon-ik drama earned $272,100 between Friday and Sunday and extended its total to $16.1 million after four weekends.