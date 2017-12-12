Sophie Turner’s Drama ‘Josie’ to Launch Mammoth Film Festival

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sophie Turner
CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner’s independent drama “Josie” has been selected as the opening night film for the inaugural Mammoth Film Festival on Feb. 8, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film, formerly titled “Huntsville,” also stars Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer. It’s directed by Eric England from a screenplay by Anthony Ragnone II. The script, which made the 2014 Black List, centers on a solitary man living a dull existence in the sleepy town. He raises eyebrows when he develops a questionable relationship with a recently transplanted high school student.

Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones.” She portrayed Jean Grey in “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

The festival, which is being billed as a mini-Sundance, runs from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11 and will feature other indie world premieres, studio films, shorts, and episodics.

“It’s a real honor to have such a prestigious title as ‘Josie’ open our first ever Mammoth Film Festival,” said founder Tanner Beard. “Despite this being our inaugural event, we’re incredibly proud that our festival will be able to compete on a global scale with our world premieres and attractive titles that distributors are sure to be excited about.”

Beard is an executive producer of Terrence Malick’s “Song to Song,” “Voyage of Time,” and “Knight of Cups.” The board members include Jay Cohen from Gersh and Ryan Black from Grindstone/Lionsgate. Beard, Tomik Mansoori, Theo Dumont, and Daniel Sol founded the festival.

“Josie” is produced by Luisa Iskin, Johnny Wunder, Jeff Kalligheri, and Kevin Matusow. The exec producers are Carissa Buffel, Steven Chester Prince, Fouad Mikati, Candice Abela, Karam Abulhusn, Stephen Bowen, Ash Sarohia, and Lauren Russell. The film was produced by the Coalition Group in association with the Traveling Picture Show Company, Waterstone Entertainment, and Boo Pictures.

More Film

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Becomes Fandango's Top 2017 Ticket Seller

    Sophie Turner’s independent drama “Josie” has been selected as the opening night film for the inaugural Mammoth Film Festival on Feb. 8, Variety has learned exclusively. The film, formerly titled “Huntsville,” also stars Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer. It’s directed by Eric England from a screenplay by Anthony Ragnone II. The script, which made the 2014 […]

  • John Legend

    Michael De Luca, John Legend to Produce 'Long Way Down' for Universal (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sophie Turner’s independent drama “Josie” has been selected as the opening night film for the inaugural Mammoth Film Festival on Feb. 8, Variety has learned exclusively. The film, formerly titled “Huntsville,” also stars Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer. It’s directed by Eric England from a screenplay by Anthony Ragnone II. The script, which made the 2014 […]

  • Sophie Turner

    Sophie Turner's Drama 'Josie' to Launch Mammoth Film Festival

    Sophie Turner’s independent drama “Josie” has been selected as the opening night film for the inaugural Mammoth Film Festival on Feb. 8, Variety has learned exclusively. The film, formerly titled “Huntsville,” also stars Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer. It’s directed by Eric England from a screenplay by Anthony Ragnone II. The script, which made the 2014 […]

  • Bob Iger Disney

    Disney-Fox Deal Expected for Thursday (Report)

    Sophie Turner’s independent drama “Josie” has been selected as the opening night film for the inaugural Mammoth Film Festival on Feb. 8, Variety has learned exclusively. The film, formerly titled “Huntsville,” also stars Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer. It’s directed by Eric England from a screenplay by Anthony Ragnone II. The script, which made the 2014 […]

  • European Parliament Rejects Key Proposed Digital

    European Parliament Rejects Key Proposed Digital Single Market Regulation

    Sophie Turner’s independent drama “Josie” has been selected as the opening night film for the inaugural Mammoth Film Festival on Feb. 8, Variety has learned exclusively. The film, formerly titled “Huntsville,” also stars Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer. It’s directed by Eric England from a screenplay by Anthony Ragnone II. The script, which made the 2014 […]

  • Gaumont's Christmas Comedy Santa & Cie

    Gaumont's French Christmas Comedy 'Santa & Cie' Set for Big Rollout in China

    Sophie Turner’s independent drama “Josie” has been selected as the opening night film for the inaugural Mammoth Film Festival on Feb. 8, Variety has learned exclusively. The film, formerly titled “Huntsville,” also stars Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer. It’s directed by Eric England from a screenplay by Anthony Ragnone II. The script, which made the 2014 […]

  • Get Hard

    Writer Claims 'Get Hard' Ripped Off His 'Prison 101' Idea

    Sophie Turner’s independent drama “Josie” has been selected as the opening night film for the inaugural Mammoth Film Festival on Feb. 8, Variety has learned exclusively. The film, formerly titled “Huntsville,” also stars Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer. It’s directed by Eric England from a screenplay by Anthony Ragnone II. The script, which made the 2014 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad