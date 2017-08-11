Sony Slots ‘Silver and Black’ for Feb. 2019, ‘Sicario’ Sequel for June 2018

Sony has set its “Spider-Man” spin-off “Silver and Black” for Feb. 8, 2019.

Gina Prince-Bythewood is directing and will also rewrite the script penned by “Thor: Ragnarok” scribe Chris Yost. A previous draft was written by “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy. Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are producing the project.

In the comic books, Silver Sable is a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals. Black Cat is burglar named Felicia Hardy, who briefly appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” played by Felicity Jones. While both characters exist in Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, Prince-Bythewood’s film will not be a crossover with the web-slinger.

After acquiring the “Sicario” sequel “Soldado” from Lionsgate, Sony has now dated the pic for June 29, 2018.

Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin are set to return with Stefano Sollima taking over as director. The first pic was helmed by Denis Villeneuve.

The sequel will continue to center on the escalating war against drugs along the border of the United States and Mexico.

Black Label Media is producing.

Sony also announced that the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly pic “Holmes & Watson” has moved from Aug. 3, 2018 to Nov. 9, 2018. The next installment of “Bad Boys”, “Bad Boys For Life” has moved to Nov. 19, 2018.

Correction: The article originally had “Black and Silver” as the title, the correct title is “Silver and Black.”