Pam Marsden has been promoted from executive vice president of production to head of production for Sony Pictures Animation.

Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation, made the announcement Tuesday. Marsden has been at the studio for six years.

Marsden has been responsible for supervising all projects on the Sony Pictures Animation slate and recently has been overseeing every aspect of the studio’s growth. Sony Pictures Animation — which is increasing its output starting in 2017 with three theatrical features, two series, a short film and a direct-to-home feature — nearly tripled the size of its staff over the last year.

Marsden produced Sony Pictures Animation’s comedies “Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs” and its sequel “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2.” She also produced Walt Disney Feature Animation’s first computer animated feature “Dinosaur” and the home entertainment feature “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas,” featuring the first CG Mickey Mouse for Walt Disney Pictures’ DisneyToon Studios.

“I am very fortunate to have Pam as my partner,” said Belson. “Not only has she masterfully led the dramatic growth of our operations and creative community, she’s done it all with positivity and humor which I am thankful for every day.”

Sony Pictures Animation’s upcoming films include “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “The Emoji Movie,” “The Star.” “Hotel Transylvania 3” and an animated Spider-Man movie.