Sony Classics Buys Annette Bening’s ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’

Sony Pictures Classics has bought all rights in North America, Eastern Europe, Germany, and Asia pay television to Annette Bening’s “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.”

The film is premiering next month in gala presentations at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Vanessa Redgrave, Jamie Bell, and Julie Walters star in the romantic drama for James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and Colin Vaines.

Paul McGuigan (“Sherlock”) directed from a script by Matt Greenhalgh (“Control”). The production took place at Pinewood Studios and on location in London and Liverpool.

The movie is based on British actor Peter Turner’s memoir, and follows the passionate relationship between Turner and eccentric Academy Award-winning actress Gloria Grahame. What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale and her young lover grows into a deeper love. Grahame won an Oscar for her performance in “The Bad and the Beautiful.”

The book focuses on Grahame turning to Turner for support when she reached the terminal stage of stomach cancer in 1981.

IM Global is co-financing the film and launched sales last year at the Cannes Film Festival. Executive producers are Stuart Ford, Zygi Kamasa, Paul McGuigan, and Michael G. Wilson.

“We are thrilled that ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ will be released by Sony Pictures Classics,” Broccoli said.

WME Global negotiated the deal on behalf of Eon Productions with Sony Classics. News about the North American rights was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.