Sony/ATV Announces Consultancy With Jay Landers for Film and Theater Projects

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has announced an exclusive consultancy with music industry veteran Jay Landers and his Lighthouse Company that will see him mining Sony/ATV’s catalog of songs and develop motion picture and theatrical projects.

Landers, who is based in Los Angeles, will report to Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Martin Bandier and co-president, U.S. Danny Strick. A feature-length documentary focusing on songwriters and the stories behind their hits is already underway.

“For some time I’ve been looking for a person with the skill set and taste to explore our many catalogs for development within the Hollywood and Broadway communities,” Bandier said in a statement. “Jay is uniquely qualified to accomplish this important objective.”

Sony/ATV controls a multitude of catalogs that present unlimited opportunities for development in all areas of entertainment. “I look forward to working with Marty and Sony/ATV’s remarkable team to develop their catalogs in exciting ways,” said Landers.

Jay Landers’ career includes senior A&R positions with Columbia, Walt Disney and UMG. He is also a successful independent music publisher and songwriter. In addition to his work with Sony/ATV, Landers will continue his independent activities, which include co-writing and music supervising Barbra Streisand’s new Netflix special The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! and executive-producing the Grammy-nominated end title to the motion picture The Promise by Chris Cornell.