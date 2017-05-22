Sony Sets ‘Angry Birds 2’ Movie for Landing in September, 2019

Sony Pictures has set a Sept. 20, 2019, release date for “The Angry Birds Movie 2” — coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the hit videogame.

The studio announced Monday that it was re-teaming with Finland-based Rovio Entertainment Ltd. for the animated sequel. “Angry Birds” grossed a solid $350 million worldwide, including $107 million domestically. The film, directed by Fergal Reilly and Clay Kaytis, was set on an island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds – except for Red (voiced by Jason Sudeikis), speedy Chuck (Josh Gad), and Bomb (Danny McBride).

Rovio announced last August that it had launched development of a sequel but gave no details as to whether Sony would be involved again.

“The Angry Birds Movie 2” will be directed by Thurop Van Orman, whose credits include “The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack” and “Adventure Time.” Van Orman recently worked at Disney and Sony Pictures Animation.

The film will be co-directed by John Rice (“King of the Hill,” “Rick and Morty”), who served as lead storyboard artist on “The Angry Birds Movie” and directed the “Angry Birds Hatchlings” shorts.

The film will be produced by John Cohen, who was a producer on “Despicable Me” and “The Angry Birds Movie.” Peter Ackerman (FX’s “The Americans”) is writing the screenplay.

Sony Pictures Imageworks will once again be handling the animation for the film, which will be with the collaboration of Sony Pictures Animation.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up again with Sony Pictures after the fantastic cooperation in the first movie and I can’t wait to experience the new journey in the upcoming film,” said Kati Levoranta, CEO of Rovio Entertainment. “Rovio is continuing to focus on creating exciting new stories and experiences around our games and we’re eager to take fans back into the vibrant Angry Birds world on the big screen.”

“Angry Birds,” which carries a $73 million budget, generated an A+ CinemaScore among the core under 25 audience.

“The Angry Birds Movie took the world by storm last year, creating a whole new legion of fans worldwide,” said Sanford Panitch, president of Columbia Pictures. “We had an incredible experience working with our friends and creative partners at Rovio, and now we – including our team at Sony Pictures Imageworks – are ready to launch into this next adventure.”