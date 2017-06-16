‘Solutrean’ Rechristened ‘Alpha,’ Gets New Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Solutrean” is getting a new title and release date.

The film will be rechristened “Alpha” and will open on March 2, 2018. It was previously supposed to open on September 15, 2017. “Alpha” unfolds 20,000 years ago in Europe during the Upper Paleolithic period and centers on a young man’s friendship with a wolf. Albert Hughes (“The Book of Eli”) directs the picture with Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Road”) taking the lead role.

“Alpha” is one of the first productions from Studio 8, a new film venture that was started by Jeff Robinov, the former head of Warner Bros.’ film studio.

The “Alpha” move will make “White Boy Rick,” a thriller with Matthew McConaughey, the new venture’s first official release. “White Boy Rick” is also getting a new release date. It was originally slated to open on January 12, 2018, but will instead open on January 26, 2018.

In addition to McConaughey, “White Boy Rick” stars newcomer Richie Merritt. The picture centers on a teenage drug dealer who also becomes the youngest informant in FBI history.

There are a number of reasons for the “Alpha” switch. Historically, the March release date has fielded such big action pictures such as “Logan” and “300.” The hope is that the new launch will be able to capitalize on spring school vacations. “Alpha” is expected to get a PG-13 rating, which should help it appeal to a broad audience.

Sony will handle the rollout of the movies as part of its distribution deal with Studio 8.