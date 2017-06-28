Smith Global Media Buys Animated Movies ‘Gnome Alone,’ ‘Charming’

Harry Smith’s fledgling Smith Global Media has bought distribution rights to the animated movies “Gnome Alone” and “Charming.”

Both films were financed and produced by 3QU Media in association with SC Films International and created in Cinesite’s Montreal studio. Both films were produced by John H. Williams (“Shrek”) and were executive produced by 3QU Media’s Henry Skelsey, Jon Christianson and Jeremy Ross.

Variety first reported in 2014 that Williams was launching 3QU as a specialist in CG-animated feature films for the international marketplace with “Charming” as its first film.

“Charming” is set for a wide theatrical release in the second quarter of 2018. Voice cast includes Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashley Tisdale, recording artists Sia and Avril Lavigne, Nia Vardalos, John Cleese and singer-songwriter G.E.M. The film was written and directed by Ross Venokur and centers on a young Prince (voiced by Valderrama) with an irresistible appeal and a maiden who wants him only for his money.

“Gnome Alone”is set for wide theatrical release in the fourth quarter. It’s directed by Peter Lepeniotis (“The Nut Job”) and stars Becky G (“Power Rangers”), Josh Peck, Olivia Holt and George Lopez. Patrick Stump of the band Fall Out Boy performed multiple voice-over roles, composed the score and has written an original song to be performed by Becky G, whose character discovers that her new home’s garden gnomes are not what they seem, she joins the gnomes to fight against little monsters who have invaded through a portal from another world.

Michael Schwartz and Zina Zaflow wrote the screenplay based on a screen story by Rob Moreland and a story by Micah Herman & Kyle Newman.

Variety reported on June 26 that Smith Global Media signed a distribution agreement with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Harry Smith, Will Smith’s younger brother, heads Smith Global Media. Smith has worked with his brother in real estate and at Overbrook Entertainment.

“This dual acquisition enhances our company’s position in the marketplace and illustrates our desire to be the home for the most acclaimed independent films worldwide,” Smith said. “‘Charming’ and ‘Gnome Alone’ are both terrific family comedies that will appeal to the masses and be supported with a significant level of marketing and advertising. This acquisition further exemplifies our commitment to aggressively growing our theatrical release slate for 2017 and 2018.”

Hillary Arlene Jones negotiated the acquisition of “Charming” and “Gnome Alone” on behalf of the distributor. UTA handled negotiations on behalf of 3QU Media.