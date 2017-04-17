The Nelms brothers, whose film “Small Town Crime” received rave reviews at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, have signed with ICM Partners.

Eshom and Ian Nelms will be repped by ICM in all areas and continue to be repped by LBI Entertainment.

“Small Town Crime” stars John Hawkes and Octavia Spencer and was acquired by Saban Films following its premiere at the festival last month. The film follows an alcoholic ex-cop (Hawkes) who finds the body of a young woman and, through an act of self-redemption, becomes hell-bent on finding the killer but unwittingly puts his family in danger.

The film is expected to bow nationwide later this year. In his review for Variety, Joe Leydon said “Small Town Crime” “comes across as neither pastiche nor parody, but rather as a seriously down-and-dirty crime story with a savage sense of humor.”

“At the center of it all, Hawkes stands tall — or at least he tries to, even when his character is staggering drunkenly, or passing out altogether,” Leydon added.

Along with their film endeavors, the Nelms brothers are also developing a handful of TV projects that are being kept under wraps.

Other credits include “Waffle Street” and “Lost on Purpose.”