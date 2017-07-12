Skateboarder Andy Schrock to Star in Comedy ‘Paved New World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

YouTube star and skateboarder Andy Schrock will topline the coming-of-age story “Paved New World,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Veteran producer Brad Krevoy is producing with “Skate God” director Alexander Garcia helming from a script by the writing team of Scott Marcano and Kip Koenig. Garcia is also a producer on the project alongside producing partner Anne Stimac.

“Paved New World,” which was originally set up at Disney during the 1990s, will take place in the summer of 1995. Shrock will portray a hometown skateboarding hero named Gibby caught in the middle of a mid-life crisis.

The film centers on two teens who have just graduated from high school, heading off in different directions in life. Before they can embark on their new journeys, they take their boards on a final trek across town to witness Gibby attempt to skate “unskateable” Window Maker Mountain on his skateboard, as his last attempt to prove he is still the idol he once was.

The “Paved New World” cast include YouTube star Chad Tepper, Daniel Pinder and Kamilla Alnes of “American Horror Story.”

Marcano and Koenig wrote the script for “Bio-Dome,” staring Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin. Krevoy was an executive with Orion Pictures and Motion Corporation of America with producing credits on dozens of films inlcuding “Kingpin,” “Bio-Dome,” “Beverly Hills Ninja” and the “Dumb and Dumber” franchise.

Garcia is scheduled to direct the dystopian sci-fi film “Skate God” this fall in Oklahoma with Luke Bayward and Chloe Bridges starring.