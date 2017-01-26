Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have announced the release of a “Sing” sequel for Dec. 25, 2020.

The studio also announced that “Secret Life of Pets 2” will be pushed back a year from July 3, 2018 to July 3, 2019. “Minions 2” has moved up a week, from July 10, 2020 to July 3, 2020.

“Sing” has been a smash hit for Illumination having already grossed $429 million worldwide including $250 million domestically. The pic features the voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon as animals competing in an “American Idol”-like singing competition.

“Sing” even earned a best animated movie nomination at the 2017 Golden Globes, losing out to “Zootopia.”

“The Secret Life of Pets” was also another big hit for Uni and Illumination in 2016, grossing $875 million worldwide.

“Minions,” released in June 2015, has grossed a whopping $1.16 billion worldwide.