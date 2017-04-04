Simon Pegg is starring in rock ‘n’ roll drama “Lost Transmissions” for Pulse Films with Katharine O’Brien directing.

Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa will produce, with Brian Levy executive producing. Craig Newman from ATC Management will co-produce, with Alvaro Valente as associate producer. UTA Independent Film Group is representing the domestic rights.

Based on O’Brien’s script, “Lost Transmissions” follows a shy songwriter who discovers her friend, a respected record producer, has lapsed on his medication for schizophrenia. She rallies a group of friends to help commit him to a psychiatric facility, chasing him as he outruns his colorful delusions through the glamour and grit of Los Angeles.

Benski said, “At Pulse we’ve always been about discovering and championing new filmmakers and therefore we’re super excited about Katharine and her debut film. We are genuinely excited that we will be bringing this remarkable true story to life with Katherine O’Brien and the incredibly talented Simon Pegg.”

Pegg starred in the last three “Mission: Impossible” films along with “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “The World’s End,” and as Montgomery Scott (“Scotty”) in J.J. Abrams’ reboot of the “Star Trek” franchise.

O’Brien wrote “The Automatic Hate,” which received its world premiere at SXSW Film Festival in 2015. Pulse Films produced “American Honey,” which was awarded the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, along with “The Witch” and “Trophy,” the latter of which premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival.

Pegg is represented by UTA and Dawn Sedgwick Management. O’Brien is represented by Pulse Films and Danny Passman at Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Brown.