Following the news that a “Venom” pic is coming next year, Sony is now fast at work on another “Spider-Man”-related film, this time focused on female characters Silver Sable and Black Cat.

Sources confirm to Variety that “Thor: Ragnarok” scribe Chris Yost is penning the script. The previous draft was written by “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy.

Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are producing the project.

In the comic books, Silver Sable is a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals. Black Cat is burglar named Felicia Hardy, who briefly appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” played by Felicity Jones. While both characters exist in Marvel’s “Spider-Man” universe, the Yost-penned film will not be a crossover with the webslinger.

Sony is actively searching for a director for both this and the “Venom” spin-off. The studio recently receiving a draft on “Venom” with hopes to land a director very soon. “Venom” will swing into theaters on Oct. 5, 2018.

Besides writing the next “Thor” pic, Yost has also dabbled in Marvel’s animated series such as “The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” and “Wolverine and “X-Men.” He is repped by Verve.

The next core “Spider-Man” pic, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” comes out July 7, 2017.