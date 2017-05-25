Marvel’s ‘Silver Sable and Black Cat’ Taps Director Gina Prince-Bythewood

“Beyond the Lights” director Gina Prince-Bythewood will take on “Silver Sable and Black Cat,” a spinoff of the Spider-Man universe.

Prince-Bythewood will also rewrite the script penned by “Thor: Ragnarok” scribe Chris Yost. A previous draft was written by “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy. Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are producing the project.

In the comic books, Silver Sable is a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals. Black Cat is burglar named Felicia Hardy, who briefly appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” played by Felicity Jones. While both characters exist in Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, Prince-Bythewood’s film will not be a crossover with the web-slinger.

“Silver Sable and Black Cat” is not the only Spider-Man movie in the works at Sony — the studio is developing a “Venom” film as well. It recently tapped Tom Hardy to star and Ruben Fleischer to direct. “Venom” will swing into theaters on Oct. 5, 2018.

Palak Patel and Eric Fineman are overseeing “Silver Sable and Black Cat” for Columbia Pictures.

Prince-Bythewood is best known as the writer and director of the beloved 2000 film “Love & Basketball,” starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps, and the 2008 drama “The Secret Life of Bees.” She more recently helmed the 2014 romantic drama “Beyond the Lights,” which earned an Oscar nomination for best original song. Lately, she’s been primarily focused on TV, most notably on the Fox limited series “Shots Fired” (which she created with her husband, Reggie Rock Bythewood). She also just finished directing the pilot for another Marvel property — Freeform’s upcoming “Cloak & Dagger” TV series.

Prince-Bythewood is repped by CAA.