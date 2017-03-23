Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who was nominated for an Oscar for shooting Martin Scorsese’s “Silence,” will make his directorial debut with the revenge-thriller “Bastard.”

“La La Land’s” Jordan Horowitz is producing through his Original Headquarters company. Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff of Sikelia Prods. are executive producing. Topic, First Look Media’s entertainment studio, is financing.

Prieto will direct from an original script penned by Bill Gullo. Production is planned to start in the first quarter of 2018. Adam Pincus and Annie Marter will oversee for Topic.

“Bastard” is set against a looming flood that will ravage the small town of Bird’s Point, Mo.

“It’s an honor to get to make this picture alongside my terrific partners at Topic and First Look Media,” Horowitz said. “Rodrigo’s work as a cinematographer has consistently floored me, and putting him behind the camera to direct Bill’s absorbing script has all the ingredients for truly thrilling cinema.”

Prieto, a native of Mexico, started his career shooting television commercials at the age of 22, then moved into features in 1992. He gained prominence with “Amores Perros” in 2000 and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2005 for “Brokeback Mountain.”

His other cinematography credits include “Argo,” “Frida,” “8 Mile,” “The 25th Hour, “21 Grams,” “Babel,” “Alexander,” “State of Play,” “Broken Embraces,” “Water for Elephant,” and “We Bought a Zoo” along with the HBO series “Vinyl.”

Prieto directed his first short film, “Likeness,” which starred Elle Fanning and premiered at the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival.

“Rodrigo’s work as a cinematographer encompasses some of the most beautifully photographed films and we’re looking forward to seeing his vision come to life as a feature film director,” said Michael Bloom, president of First Look Media. “Combined with Bill’s captivating script and the producing dream team of Martin Scorsese, Emma and Jordan, we’re absolutely thrilled to be a part of this project.”

WME Global brokered the deal and will represent the film for North America.