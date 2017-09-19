Sierra/Affinity Signs First-Look Deal With SMB Films

Sierra/Affinity has entered into a first-look agreement with production company SMB Films.

Founded and run by Scott Bernstein since 2014, the agreement calls for Sierra/Affinity to be SMB’s first stop as it develops and produces feature films for a global audience.

“As both a seasoned executive and producer, Scott has a strong track record of identifying material that resonates worldwide and distilling it into a feature film product that appeals to audiences both domestically and abroad,” said Sierra/Affinity’s Nick Meyer in announcing the news with Marc Schaberg. “Combining Scott’s talents with Sierra’s strength as a producer, financier, and sales entity presents a potent content generating combination.”

SMB Films has produced several successful films including the commercially and critically acclaimed music biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” as well as “Ride Along 2” starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube. It’s currently producing “The Turning” at Amblin with Floria Sigismondi attached to direct.

“The commitment Nick and Marc have shown up to supporting strong filmmakers and storytellers has been paramount to Sierra/Affinity’s success,” Bernstein said. “I see this as an opportunity to join forces with one of the most prolific companies to create inspiring stories done by today’s leading filmmakers. I am looking forward to building a slate of films that supports Sierra/Affinity’s global outlook and commercial sensibility that they’ve shown with the success of ‘Atomic Blonde.'”

(Pictured: Sierra/Affinity’s Scott Bernstein.)