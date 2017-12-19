‘Sicario 2’: Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin Get Dirty in First Trailer for ‘Soldado’

The drug war is hell in Sony’s first trailer for “Sicario 2: Soldado,” with Benicio Del Toro returning as undercover operative Alejandro Gillick and Josh Brolin back as CIA agent Matt Graver.

“You want to see this thing through? I’m going to have to get dirty,” Brolin tells a room full of government officials.

The pair, who starred with Emily Blunt in 2015’s “Sicario,” finds themselves back in the middle of the violent war against drugs along the United States-Mexico border. With the drug cartels now smuggling terrorists across the U.S. border, they decide to pit the cartels against each other.

Brolin’s character tells Del Toro’s that he’s going to start a war. Asked “Against who,” he replies, “Everyone.”

The trailer features helicopters swooping through the desert, plenty of gunfire, and multiple vehicle explosions. The cast includes Matthew Modine, Catherine Keener, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Jeffrey Donovan. Blunt and director Denis Villeneuve opted not to return.

Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima helms the movie, written again by Taylor Sheridan.

“Sicario” was released by Lionsgate and grossed $84.9 million worldwide. Lionsgate and production company Black Label Media agreed in April to have Sony Pictures release “Sicario 2: Soldado” domestically, with Lionsgate retaining the international rights.

“Sicario 2: Soldado” opens on June 29.