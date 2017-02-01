Shirley MacLaine and producer Sarah Green will be among the honorees for the 2017 Texas Film Hall of Fame, with the duo set to be celebrated at the Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards in March.

MacLaine, winner of a 1983 acting Oscar for “Terms of Endearment,” will accept the Star of Texas Award for the Texas-set film. She will also receive the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Texas Film Hall of Fame. MacLaine’s long career encompasses classics like “The Apartment” and “Steel Magnolias,” and she was awarded the Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute in 2012.

Academy Award-nominated producer Green has produced Texas-made films including Terrence Malick’s “Song to Song” and “The Tree of Life.” She also produced the films “Mud” and the Academy Award-winning “Frida.”

Founded in 1985 by Richard Linklater, AFS launched the Texas Film Awards 17 years ago to bring together legends of cinema and television as they induct industry icons into the Texas Film Fall of Fame. The organization, in addition to the awards, hosts artistic and educational programs along with regular film screenings and various other charitable initiatives.

At the ceremony, MacLaine and Green will join previously announced honorees including Jeff Nichols and Hector Galán, as well as Rising Star honoree Tye Sheridan. The 2017 Texas Film Awards, set for March 9 at Austin Studios, is chaired by Austin residents Lesya Milam and Suzanne Court.