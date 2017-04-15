Level 33 Entertainment will release Shirley Henderson’s coming-of-age drama “Urban Hymn” on May 12 in the U.S.

The film is set against the backdrop of the U.K. summer riots in 2011. The story centers on a wayward teen, played by Letitia Wright, who is encouraged by Henderson’s inspiring and unconventional social worker to use singing as an escape from her troubled background — while her loyalties soon become torn between Henderson’s character and her possessive and volatile best friend, played by Isabella Laughland. Ian Hart also stars.

“Urban Hymn” will screen in select theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Dallas, Houston, Miami, and Washington, D.C. The film will also be available On Demand platforms including AT&T U-verse, Comcast, DirecTV, Spectrum, Amazon Instant, iTunes, Dish Network, Vubiquity and Vudu.

Michael Caton-Jones, whose credits include “Doc Hollywood,” “Rob Roy,” “The Jackal,” “City By The Sea,” and “Memphis Belle,” directed from a script by Nick Moorcroft. Producers are Andrew Berg, Neil Chordia, John Sachs, and Daniel Toland.

The film won the Golden Gryphon at the Giffoni Film Festival along with the Audience Award and Organizer’s Prize at the International Young Audience Film Festival. It screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.