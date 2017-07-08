Shia LaBeouf Arrested for Public Drunkenness, Disorderly Conduct

Shia LaBeouf was arrested overnight for public drunkenness, obstruction, and disorderly conduct in Savannah, Ga., Variety can confirm.

LaBeouf was taken into custody by the Savannah Police Department at around 4 a.m. ET early Saturday morning after he was seen around town unable to control himself. His name has since showed up on the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office book log.

It’s the actor’s second time this year: He was also arrested in January at his anti-Trump art installation, where he was charged with misdemeanor assault.

According to TMZ, LaBeouf was in police custody in Georgia until 11 a.m. ET this morning when he was released on $3,500 bond.

He is currently filming indie movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon” in Savannah, which co-stars Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern.

According to several local residents on Twitter, LaBeouf was seen having dinner with Johnson Friday night before continuing his partying into the early morning hours.

The 31-year old actor has had quite a few run-ins with the law. He was arrested in October 2015 in Austin, Tex., also for being drunk in public and running through the streets of the city. LaBeouf was also booked with a DUI in 2008.

