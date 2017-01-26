Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly grabbed and pushed a man outside a museum in New York where the “American Honey” star has been protesting the divisions caused by Donald Trump’s presidency.

New York police said that LaBeouf grabbed at the scarf of a 25-year-old man, “causing a scratch to the man’s face,” and then pushed him, which caused the man to fall to the ground. Police officers were flagged down, and LaBeouf was arrested on suspicion of assault and harassment.

More to come.