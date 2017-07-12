Shia LaBeouf Apologizes After New Racist Videos Surface: ‘I Am Deeply Ashamed’

Shia LaBeouf
Further videos have surfaced of Shia LaBeouf’s outlandish behavior after being arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction in Savannah, Ga., in which he tells a black police officer that he will go to hell because of his skin color.

LaBeouf released an apology, saying he was “ashamed” of his behavior, shortly after the new footage was released on Wednesday afternoon. “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst,” he wrote. The actor stressed that he’s been struggling with addiction and that he’s taking new steps toward sobriety.

“I have been struggling with addiction publicly for too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes,” he concluded the note, posted on Twitter.

A video showing LaBeouf being fingerprinted and making the statements was released by TMZ. “You’re going to hell, straight to hell, bro,” the actor and performance artist said to both cops present, and then elaborated, saying, “You, especially, Devin.” A white cop questioned why Devin, specifically, and LaBeouf said, “Cause he’s a black man.”


The white officer disputed the meaning of his skin color, to which LaBeouf responded, “It means a whole lot, bro.”

LaBeouf goes on to accuse the cops of being racist for “arresting (him) for being white.”

Another video showed LaBeouf verbally assaulting a white police officer by telling him that his wife looks at porn depicting “black d—.”

According to LaBeouf, he was arrested for asking for a cigarette from a police officer, which is consistent with police accounts. Police reports, however, state that he became disorderly, and used profanities and vulgar language in front of women and children.

Body-cam footage during the arrest showed LaBeouf yelling vulgarities.

This is not LaBeouf’s first encounter with law enforcement. Previous incidents include theft at ages nine and 11, attempting to stab a neighbor, refusing to a leave Walgreens, and misconduct during a “Cabaret” performance.

  1. Michelle says:
    July 12, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    White guy insults and offends cops – oh well.
    Black guy “looks” at cop wrong way – shot dead.

