Shelter PR Expands With New Film and TV Division, Hires Veteran PR Exec Alicia Ramirez Wyld

Shelter PR is expanding their agency with the launch of its new film and television division, and has also hired former Paramount exec Alicia Ramirez Wyld as exec VP.

Wyld has held senior positions at Focus Features, Warner Bros., and, most recently, Paramount where, for nearly 10 years, she oversaw regional publicity and promotions as well as all experiential marketing, in addition to sports, religious, and family outreach for the company’s films.

“On the heels of our three-year anniversary of opening the doors at Shelter PR, we are excited to take the company to the next level,” said Shelter PR partners Cara and Christine Tripicchio and Marla Farrell. “Alicia is a highly respected, savvy, and smart executive who is known for her innovative ideas and ability to execute campaigns on a global scale. We couldn’t be more thrilled that she is joining our team and look forward to expanding the company with Alicia playing a key role in the development of this new department.”

Over the years, Ramirez Wyld’s film campaigns have included “Lost in Translation,” “The Pianist,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “World War Z,” and the “Star Trek” reboot. She was also instrumental in the publicity campaigns for films that went on to receive recent Academy recognition, such as “Selma,” “Nebraska,” “Anomalisa,” “Arrival,” and “Fences.”

“I am beyond thrilled to join the dynamic Shelter PR team. Cara, Christine, and Marla are leading a group of talented professionals blazing the trail of innovative PR approaches for their clients and I look forward to expanding this vision into the television and film arena with full marketing and PR capabilities,” Ramirez Wyld said.

Shelter PR was founded in 2014 and has offices in both Los Angeles and New York. Their diverse client list includes established and rising stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, Daniel Kaluuya, Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nnamdi Asomugha, Katherine Langford, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Bell, Elizabeth Olsen, Florence Pugh, Hari Nef, Jacob Tremblay, Will Poulter, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

