Shawn Levy to Direct Sci-Fi Film ‘The Fall’

Shawn Levy has been tapped will direct the Amblin sci-fi action movie “Th Fall,” sources confirmed to Variety.

Levy will also produce with 21 Laps president Dan Levine.

The film follows a newly divorced couple during an alien invasion making a dangerous trip from the city to their house in the suburbs where their children are stranded. Secrets and details of a marriage gone bad are unearthed along the way.

21 Laps’ exec VP Dan Cohen will executive produce. Adam Kolbrenner is also attached to produce, while his Madhouse colleague Robyn Meisinger will be an exec producer.

Levy will oversee development and rewrite of script. No production start date has been set.

This marks a reunion for Levy and Amblin who worked together on “Real Steel” starring Hugh Jackman.

Levy has taken a break from the big screen during the past few years — the last film he directed was “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” in 2014. But has been very busy on the producing front. Some of his recent producing credits include “Why Him?,” “Fist Fight,” and the upcoming “Darkest Minds” at Fox.

Levy played a big role for the breakout Netflix series, “Stranger Things,” serving as a director for a handful of episodes.

He is repped by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.