Sharla Sumpter Bridgett Tapped as President of The Story Company

Tim Story’s the Story Company has hired veteran producer and executive Sharla Sumpter Bridgett as president of production for the company.

Story has directed “Barbershop,” the two “Ride Along” movies, the two “Think Like a Man” titles, “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” and “Fantastic Four” and is attached to New Line’s “Shaft,” starring Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, and Alexandra Shipp. His films have grossed over $1 billion at the box office, making him the first African-American director to cross that milestone.

Story is currently a director and executive producer for Showtime’s half-hour comedy series “White Famous,” loosely based on the life of Jamie Foxx with Jay Pharoah starring.

“It has been my goal to build a production company where I am able to produce quality film and television projects in addition to my directing career,” said Story, who is CEO. “Sharla’s exceptional taste and ability to develop great material fits seamlessly with my plan. With Sharla as my producing partner I believe we can take The Story Company to the next level.”

Bridgett will oversee the Story Company’s new slate of film, television, and digital projects. She most recently led Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street Productions and was partner and president of production at Varsity Pictures and president of film at Tollin/Robbins Productions. Bridgett’s producing credits include “Coach Carter,” “The To Do List,” “Wild Hogs,” “Blue Mountain State,” “So Random!,” and “Sonny with a Chance.”

Related Why Jamie Foxx Wore a Dress in New Showtime Comedy 'White Famous' Tim Story to Direct, Produce Movie on 1921 Tulsa Race Riot

“I have always respected Tim as a filmmaker and his proven track record of creating films that entertain the masses,” she said. “He has had an incredible run of box office hits and I am looking forward to working with him to build upon his success.”

The Story Company is developing “Humbug,” a contemporary retelling of the Charles Dickens tale “A Christmas Carol” with Ice Cube to star in the title role; “Corduroy,” based on the children’s novel; and as a film based on the deadly 1921 Tulsa Race Riot. The executive team includes co-founder Vicky Story and Doug Griffin, director of development.