Shania Twain, Michael Madsen Join John Travolta’s Racing Movie ‘Trading Paint’

Country music star Shania Twain, Michael Madsen, and Kevin Dunn have joined the cast of John Travolta’s racing movie “Trading Paint.”

Principal photography launched this week in Alabama with shooting scheduled through mid-September at several Alabama locations. Toby Sebastian (“Game of Thrones”) will also co-star.

Karzan Kader, director of Tyler Perry and Doug Liman’s upcoming “The Year of the Great Storm,” is helming “Trading Paint” from a script by Craig Welch and Gary Gerani. Travolta portrays a down-and-out dirt track racing legend who is drawn back into the winner’s circle after his son, an aspiring driver, joins a competitor’s racing team, and incites an intense and dangerous competition between father and son.

Ambi Pictures and Paradox Studios are fully financing and producing the film. The producers are Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Silvio Muraglia, and Alexandra Klim. AMBI Distribution is handling worldwide sales for the film.

Iervolino said, “It’s well know that dirt track racing is one of the most exciting sports in the world, and it’s also one of the most dangerous. Our story is rooted in that high-speed danger, but also very much character driven, and this is where having someone of John’s caliber and gravitas pays great dividends.”

