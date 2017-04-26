‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ to Hold World Premiere in Shanghai

Shanghai Hosting 'Pirates of the Caribbean:
Courtesy of Disney

Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will hold its world premiere at the Shanghai Disney Resort in China on May 11.

Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer plan to attend. Disney noted the event will mark the first time a Hollywood movie has premiered in Mainland China.

The red carpet will take place in Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort, with the screening in Walt Disney Grand Theatre at Disneytown. Shanghai Disneyland includes the pirate-themed Treasure Cove, inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Having cleared Chinese censorship, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will be released wide on May 26 in the country, day-and-date with its release in the U.S.

Disney showed the film on March 29 to exhibitors at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where it was met with a favorable response. Depp returns as the wisecracking Captain Jack Sparrow, with Rush as Barbossa and Bardem as Captain Salazar. Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario play the new characters, while Bloom returns as Will Turner.

Several exhibitors said they were particularly impressed by the depiction of the undead pirate hunters led by Bardem and Depp’s offbeat portrayal, noting that he again was channeling Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones.

The film is the fifth in the franchise and the first since 2011’s “On Stranger Tides.” See the Chinese poster for “Dead Men Tell No Tales” below.

